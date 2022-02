Meta exec pitches metaverse business to advertisers

On the advertising conference's agenda later this week is a fireside chat with Neal Stephenson, the science-fiction author who coined the term "metaverse" in his 1992 dystopian novel "Snow Crash".

Stephenson will speak on the same day that features panels with Unilever Plc's marketing vice president and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co's head of global media investment.

Meta, which is betting the metaverse will be the successor to the mobile internet, has invested heavily in virtual and augmented reality.

It has not shared many details about how brands will monetise in the metaverse.

Shah, who said the Foo Fighters would perform a concert in its virtual reality events app Horizon Venues after the Super Bowl on Sunday, pointed to the company's partnership with the National Football League that allows users to outfit their VR avatars with team jerseys as an experiment in digital goods.

Meta suffered major share losses week after reporting sputtering user growth and giving a weaker-than-expected earnings forecast, which it partially blamed on Apple Inc's privacy changes which have made it harder for brands to target and measure ads on Facebook and Instagram.

Shah said that before the metaverse is fully realised - which he said could be a decade away - businesses should continue to use its commerce channels on Facebook and Instagram and told advertisers to try out building augmented reality ads.

"Everything you're doing now across our apps will benefit you in this metaverse future," he said.