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Meta plans AI pendant, 'wearables for work' in hardware boost, The Information reports
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Meta plans AI pendant, 'wearables for work' in hardware boost, The Information reports

Meta plans AI pendant, 'wearables for work' in hardware boost, The Information reports

FILE PHOTO: Meta AI logo is seen in this illustration created on September 28, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

30 May 2026 07:59AM (Updated: 30 May 2026 08:52AM)
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May 29 : Meta Platforms plans to start testing an AI pendant in the next year, as it charts a roadmap for wearable devices in an effort to reverse losses in its hardware division, The Information reported on Friday, citing a memo.

• Meta declined to comment to Reuters on the report.

• The Facebook and Instagram owner plans to significantly expand its selection of AI glasses and add a business-focused service called "Wearables for Work" the report said, citing an internal memo by Alex Himel, Meta’s vice president of wearables.

• The report comes after Meta's hardware unit Reality Labs reported a loss of $4.03 billion in the first quarter on revenue of just $402 million.

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• Meta aims to sell 10 million wearable devices in the second half of 2026, driving sales by launching new products and selling them in more countries, The Information said.

• It currently has partnerships with EssilorLuxottica brands Ray-Ban and Oakley to make AI-powered smart glasses.

• Last year, Meta acquired AI-wearables startup Limitless, maker of a pendant-style device that records and transcribes real-world conversations, to accelerate efforts towards developing next-generation AI-enabled wearables.

Source: Reuters
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