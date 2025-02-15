Meta plans investments into AI-driven humanoid robots, memo shows

Meta Platforms is establishing a new division within its Reality Labs unit to develop AI-powered humanoid robots that can assist with physical tasks, according to an internal company memo viewed by Reuters on Friday.

The Facebook parent is entering the competitive field of humanoid robotics, joining rivals such as Nvidia-backed Figure AI and Tesla, as the emergence of advanced AI models drives innovation in robotics and automation.

In the memo, Meta Chief Technology Officer, Andrew Bosworth, said the robotics product group would focus on research and development involving "consumer humanoid robots with a goal of maximizing Llama's platform capabilities."

Llama is the name of Meta's main series of AI foundation models, which power a growing suite of generative AI products on its social media platforms.

The group will be led by Marc Whitten, the former CEO of self-driving car company Cruise, whom Meta has hired for the role, Bosworth said in the memo, which was first reported by Bloomberg News.

Major tech companies and startups are pouring billions into developing AI-powered robots for manufacturing, logistics and household tasks, although progress has been slow as researchers found the language-related AI breakthroughs driving chatbot development have not necessarily helped with understanding of the physical world.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that the company's humanoid robot "Optimus" could perform many daily tasks and will eventually be sold to customers.

On Thursday, Apptronik secured $350 million in funding backed by investors including Alphabet's Google to scale the production of its AI-powered humanoid robots designed for tasks in warehouses and manufacturing plants.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company plans to develop its own humanoid robot hardware, initially targeting household chores, while aiming to create AI, sensors and software that can power robots manufactured and sold by various companies, according to the Bloomberg report.

Meta has started discussing its plan with robotics companies, including Unitree Robotics and Figure AI, and does not immediately plan to launch its own branded humanoid robot, the report said.