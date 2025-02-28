Logo
Meta plans to release standalone Meta AI app, CNBC reports
Meta plans to release standalone Meta AI app, CNBC reports

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Meta is seen at the entrance of the company's temporary stand ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 18, 2025. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

28 Feb 2025 05:21AM (Updated: 28 Feb 2025 06:23AM)
Meta Platforms plans to debut a standalone Meta AI app to join Facebook and Instagram during the second quarter, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The move marks a major step in Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's plans to make Meta the leader in AI by the end of the year, ahead of competitors like OpenAI and Alphabet, CNBC reported.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last month, Zuckerberg said that the company plans to spend as much as $65 billion this year to expand its AI infrastructure.

(This story has been refiled to say 'CNBC,' not 'CNCB,' in paragraph 2)

Source: Reuters
