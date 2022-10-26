Meta Platforms disagrees with Turkish competition board fine

ISTANBUL: A spokesperson for Facebook-parent Meta Platforms said on Wednesday (Oct 26) that they did not agree with the findings of Turkish competition authority, after it fined the company 346.7 million lira (US$18.64 million).

The spokesperson said Meta Platforms protect user privacy and provide people with transparency and control over their data, adding that the company "will consider all options."

Earlier in the day, the Turkish Competition Board said it decided the company obstructed its competitors operating in social network services and online advertising markets as it merged data collected through Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The fine was based on the company's 2021 income and the company could object to the decision within 60 days, it added.

In 2021, the competition authority launched an investigation into WhatsApp, and then Facebook, after the messaging app asked users to agree to let Facebook collect user data such as phone numbers and locations, a change that was rolled out globally.

Social media companies have been a focus of attention in Turkey, which adopted a law last week that would jail journalists and social media users for up to three years for spreading material deemed "disinformation".

Analysts have said social media companies are unlikely to abide in full by the law, that requires them to remove such material and to share user data with authorities.