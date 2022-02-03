Logo
Meta Platforms' Frankfurt-listed shares drop on tepid forecast
FILE PHOTO: A man stands in front of a sign of Meta, the new name for the company formerly known as Facebook, at its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S. October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

03 Feb 2022 03:41PM (Updated: 03 Feb 2022 03:46PM)
Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc's Frankfurt-listed shares plunged more than 20per cent on Thursday, following a slide on the Nasdaq as the social media company issued a dismal forecast blaming Apple's privacy changes and increased competition.

The technology giant also reported a decline in daily active users from the previous quarter for the first time as a race with rivals like TikTok, the video sharing platform owned by China's ByteDance, for users heats up.

Shares in the Frankfurt index were down 20.4per cent at 226.45 euros as of 0717 GMT in low volume.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

