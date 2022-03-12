Logo
Meta platforms' oversight board says context is important for content policies, enforcement
A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is seen in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

12 Mar 2022 02:29AM (Updated: 12 Mar 2022 02:29AM)
Meta Platforms Inc has briefed its Oversight Board on how the company is responding to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the board said in a tweet.

"A critical part of ensuring free expression and human rights online is to have content policies and enforcement that recognize the context in which speech is shared," said the board, which reviews Meta's approach to content moderation.

The statement follows Reuters reporting that Meta is making exceptions to its rules around violent speech to allow certain calls for harm to Russian soldiers and others when the context involves the Ukraine invasion.

(Reporting by Katie Paul; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Source: Reuters

