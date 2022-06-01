Logo
Meta Platforms to trade under 'META' ticker from Jun 9
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Meta Platforms is seen in Davos, Switzerland, May 22, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

01 Jun 2022 04:26AM (Updated: 01 Jun 2022 05:21AM)
Meta Platforms said on Tuesday its Class A common stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'META' prior to market open on June 9, replacing its current ticker symbol 'FB'.

The company changed its name from Facebook Inc to Meta Platform in October last year in a rebrand that focuses on building the "metaverse," a shared virtual environment that it bets will be the successor to the mobile internet.

The current ticker 'FB' has been in use since the company's initial public offering in 2012.

Source: Reuters

