Nov 19 : Meta Platforms plans to price its pocket-sized AI device, Muse Charm, at $300 and offer buyers up to 12 months of free 5G data from Verizon, the Information reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

• Verizon did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment, while a Meta spokesperson said "we're charmed by the interest in our AI devices, and we'll have more to share soon"

• The device that carries the viral Muse AI agent into the real world was unveiled in September by chief executive Mark Zuckerberg during the company's annual conference

• Muse Charm underscores Meta's broader push to reduce its reliance on Apple and Google's operating systems by building its own AI platform

• Users can tap the gadget to access Muse directly, bypassing AI apps on their smartphones

• The device features a roughly 2-inch (5-cm) screen that can be navigated with a thumb, with a customizable Muse character at its center

• A built-in 5G modem allows access to Muse even without Wi-Fi, though it cannot make call

• Muse has gained traction among users as Meta expands its push to make its AI assistant a more widely used consumer service

• The AI agent allows users to delegate tasks such as shopping, travel booking and form-filling to an AI agent

• Meta is expected to launch Charm in time for the holiday shopping season in December, according to Zuckerberg's comments at the company's Connect event.