Meta raises $15 billion in five-part US bond sale

Nov 3 : Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it is raising $15 billion through a five-part US dollar bond offering, as the Facebook parent turns to debt markets to help finance its accelerating investments in AI infrastructure.

The tech giant's offering adds to a wave of fundraising as companies raise fresh capital to finance AI data centers, computing capacity and cloud expansion, despite traditionally relying on cash-rich balance sheets to fund growth.

The offering comprises $3.25 billion of notes due in 2031 carrying a 5.85 per cent coupon and another $3.25 billion due in 2033 at 6.25 per cent, according to a regulatory filing.

The bond issuance comes days after Meta expanded plans for what could become a $97.5 billion equity raise, highlighting the company's push to secure funding for AI-related infrastructure investments.