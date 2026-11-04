Meta raises $15 billion in five-part US bond sale to fund AI expansion

Nov 3 : Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it is raising $15 billion through a five-part US dollar bond offering, as the Facebook parent turns to debt markets to help finance accelerating investments in AI infrastructure.

The offering adds to a wave of AI-related fundraising as companies seek capital for data centers, computing capacity and cloud expansion, despite historically relying on strong cash balances to fund growth.

It comprises $3.25 billion of notes due in 2031 carrying a 5.85 per cent coupon and another $3.25 billion due in 2033 at 6.25 per cent, according to a regulatory filing.

Meta previously tapped debt markets with a $25 billion investment-grade bond sale in April and a $30 billion offering last year, underscoring its growing use of external financing to fund long-term AI investments.

The debt sale comes days after Meta expanded plans for what could become a $97.5 billion equity raise, highlighting the scale of funding the company is seeking for AI infrastructure. Meta has said it expects capital expenditure of $135 billion-$145 billion this year, largely driven by AI investments.

Moody's assigned the new debt an Aa3 rating, saying it expects Meta to maintain conservative financial policies and a positive net cash position despite rising AI spending.

Meta's total debt stood at $83.67 billion, as of September 30, according to data compiled by LSEG.