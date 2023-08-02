Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Meta releases AudioCraft AI tool to create music from text
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Meta releases AudioCraft AI tool to create music from text

Meta releases AudioCraft AI tool to create music from text

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels, Belgium December 6, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

02 Aug 2023 10:32PM (Updated: 02 Aug 2023 11:55PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Meta Platforms on Wednesday introduced its open-source AI tool called AudioCraft that will help users to create music and audio based on text prompts.

The AI tool is bundled with three models, AudioGen, EnCodec and MusicGen, and works for music, sound, compression and generation, Meta said.

MusicGen is trained using company-owned and specifically licensed music, it added.

Artists and industry experts have raised concerns over copyright violations, as machine learning software work by recognizing and replicating patterns from data scraped from the web.

Earlier this year, Alphabet introduced its own experimental audio generating AI tool called MusicLM.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Meta Platforms

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.