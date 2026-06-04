Meta repeatedly pushes back new AI model release for developers, WSJ says

June 3 : Meta has repeatedly pushed back plans to release its new Muse Spark AI model API to developers, and as of Tuesday, had no scheduled launch date, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

A Meta spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday that the company is already testing the Application Programming Interface (API) with some early partners and is looking forward to releasing it this month.

An API is a type of software interface that determines how two software systems will interact.

"The muse spark API will be coming soon," Meta AI Chief Alexandr Wang announced in a post on X in April.

Meta unveiled Muse Spark in April as the first model built to close the gap with rivals. Muse Spark is the first in a new series of models created by the company's Superintelligence Labs.

Earlier on Wednesday, Meta unveiled an AI agent aimed at helping businesses carry out day-to-day operations, hinting at the company's ambitions to compete with rivals such as OpenAI, Anthropic and Alphabet's Google.