Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Meta rolls out new language model amid Big Tech's AI push
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Meta rolls out new language model amid Big Tech's AI push

Meta rolls out new language model amid Big Tech's AI push

FILE PHOTO: Woman holds smartphone with Meta logo in front of a displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

25 Feb 2023 12:24AM (Updated: 25 Feb 2023 12:59AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Meta Platforms Inc is releasing a new large language model based on artificial intelligence (AI) aimed at the research community, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post on Friday, becoming the latest company to join the AI race.

The battle to dominate the AI technology space, which until recently existed more in the background, kicked off late last year with the launch of Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT and prompted tech heavyweights from Alphabet Inc to China's Baidu Inc to create their own offerings.

Large language models have shown promise in generating text and conversations, summarizing written material, and in performing complicated tasks like solving math theorems or predicting protein structures, Zuckerberg said.

Meta will make its model available to the AI research community, he added.

AI has emerged as a bright spot for investments in the tech industry, whose slowing growth has led to widespread layoffs and a cutback on experimental bets.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.