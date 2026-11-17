Nov 17 : Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it had modified Instagram's recommendation systems specifically for India to show less sexually suggestive and violent content, as the government tightens oversight of online content.

• The announcement comes after New Delhi last month asked the company to review how it recommends posts, and strengthen checks on content that could incite violence or disrupt public order

• Meta said it had improved default protections over the past year based on user feedback

• The changes in India affect recommendations from accounts users do not follow, and concern what Instagram promotes, rather than a blanket ban on the content, Meta said

• India's technology ministry asked Meta in an October 10 advisory to review its ranking and recommendation systems, so potentially misleading, manipulated or out-of-context material is not disproportionately amplified

• People in India now report recommended content about half as often as a year ago, Meta said, without providing any underlying figures

• India's IT ministry had also asked Meta to avoid exposing users disproportionately to a single or limited set of narratives, and report the measures it had taken

• Meta did not link its changes to the government advisory

• The company has previously adjusted its Facebook platform's content ranking in countries such as Canada and Brazil to reduce political content