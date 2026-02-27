Meta signs multi-billion-dollar deal to rent Google AI chips, The Information reports

Feb 26 : Meta Platforms has signed a multi-billion dollar deal to rent artificial intelligence chips from Google to develop new AI models, The Information reported on Thursday, citing a person involved in the talks.

The report of the multi-year deal comes as companies pour billions into chips and AI infrastructure to meet demand for artificial intelligence.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Meta is also in talks with Google to buy the chips, known as tensor processing units, for its data centers as early as next year, though the status of those discussions could not be determined, The Information said.

Google has also signed an agreement with an unidentified large investment firm to fund a joint venture that would lease TPUs to other customers, the report added.

Meta and Google declined to Reuters' request for a comment.