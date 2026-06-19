Meta signs new AI computing deals with data center firm Crusoe, Bloomberg News reports

June 18 : Meta Platforms has secured new agreements to get AI computing power from data center developer Crusoe, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, as it strengthens infrastructure required to support its AI expansion.

Meta and Crusoe did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment on the report, which cited people familiar with the situation. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Here are some details:

• Meta is under contract to buy computing capacity from Crusoe at two data centers, which are located in Childress, Texas, and Warrenton, Missouri, according to the report.

• Meta is set to get roughly 1.6 gigawatts of capacity combined across the two sites, the report said.

• A single gigawatt is enough to roughly power 750,000 U.S. homes.

• The Bloomberg report said that it was not immediately clear how much Meta will be spending or when the computing capacity will be delivered.

• Meta, like its Big Tech peers, has been pouring billions of dollars into AI data centers and computing power, as demand continues to outstrip supply.

• Meta has pledged to invest $600 billion in U.S. infrastructure and jobs over the next three years, as it builds out massive data centers to power CEO Mark Zuckerberg's aggressive bets on AI agent technologies.