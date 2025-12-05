Meta strikes multiple AI deals with news publishers

Dec 5 : Meta has struck several commercial AI data agreements with news publishers including USA Today, People Inc, CNN, Fox News, The Daily Caller, Washington Examiner and Le Monde, the company said on Friday.

The tie-ups will allow the Facebook-parent to provide "real-time" news and updates through its artificial intelligence chatbot by linking to articles and websites from the publishers.

The move comes as the social media giant looks to attract more users to its AI services amid increasing competition in the market, with rivals also investing heavily and signing content licensing agreements to bolster their offerings.