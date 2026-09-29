Meta taps Australia's Firmus for AI computing capacity in Southeast Asia

Sept 29 : Australia's Firmus said on Tuesday it had signed AI infrastructure agreements with Facebook parent Meta Platforms for graphics processing unit compute capacity at its data centre facilities in Southeast Asia.

Here are some more details:

• Under the deal, Firmus will provide contracted capacity and expansion options built on Nvidia's full-stack DSX platform to support Meta's AI research, model development and training.

• Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

• The deal builds on Meta's existing deployment of Nvidia GB300 NVL72 systems at Firmus' Melbourne data centre, the largest deployment of Blackwell Ultra systems in the Southern Hemisphere.

• Firmus designs, manufactures and operates AI factories to support large-scale workloads.

• The company is preparing for a $5 billion initial public offering to fund growth in AI projects, in what could be Australia's second-largest IPO.