Meta to test community notes in US from March 18

Meta said on Thursday it would begin testing community notes on its social media platforms in the United States from March 18, two months after shutting down its U.S. fact-checking program following years of criticism from conservatives.

The switch to community notes marks Meta's biggest overhaul of its approach to managing content on its services in recent memory and comes as CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been signaling a desire to mend fences with the Trump administration.

The new system Meta is implementing is similar to that used on Elon Musk-owned X. Meta said on Thursday it would use X's open-source algorithm as the basis of its rating system.

As part of the move, the company would allow contributors to write and rate notes on content across Facebook, Instagram and Threads.

Around 200,000 potential contributors in the U.S. have signed up so far across all three apps, Meta said.