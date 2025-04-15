Meta to use public posts, AI interactions to train models in EU

Meta Platforms said on Monday (Apr 14) it would use interactions that users have with its AI, as well as public posts and comments shared by adults across its platforms, to train its artificial intelligence models in the European Union.

The Facebook parent's move comes after Meta launched its AI technology in Europe last month, a roll-out that was initially announced in June 2024 but delayed following regulatory concerns on data protection and privacy.

While Meta AI was launched in the US in 2023, its roll-out in Europe faced several hurdles due to the EU's stringent privacy and transparency rules.

Meta said on Monday people in the EU who use its platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp will start receiving notifications explaining what kind of data the company will harness. Users will also receive a link to a form where they can object to their data being used for training purposes.