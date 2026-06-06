Meta weighs big equity raising to finance AI infrastructure, FT reports

June 5 : Meta is considering raising tens of billions of dollars in a stock offering as it seeks new sources of capital to fund the company's AI ambitions, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The report comes after Alphabet moved to raise $84.75 billion in upsized equity offerings, as Big Tech competes to build data centers and capitalize on growing demand for AI.

Meta shares were down 6.6 per cent following the report.

Executives at Meta have been exploring "creative" ways to raise cash as it prepares to sharply boost its AI-related capital expenditures to as much as $145 billion this year and even higher in 2027, the FT report said, citing three people familiar with the plans.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.