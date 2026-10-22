Meta's credit risk indicator hits record high on increased AI spending plan

Oct 22 : The cost of insuring Meta Platforms' debt against default touched an all-time high on Thursday, as investors grappled with concerns about its plan to spend more on its AI build-out.

Meta raised the lower end of its annual forecast for capital expenditure to between $135 billion and $145 billion this year, up from $130 billion to $145 billion expected previously.

As a result, five-year credit default swaps widened 7.6 basis points to a record high of 114.79 bps and were set for its biggest one-day jump since at least 2025, Markit data showed. Its shares were last down 6.1 per cent at $655, hitting their lowest in about six weeks.

Meta also introduced new non-voting shares and reported a free cash flow deficit of $2.12 billion in the third quarter, turning cash flow negative for the first time since 2012.

"The market has been questioning whether all the spending on AI is having the type of returns that the market originally expected," said Steve Sosnick, chief market analyst at Interactive Brokers.

"In Meta's case, investors are interpreting the new non-voting shares as a backdoor for issuing more stock and diluting holdings eventually so I think that's adding to this aggressive selloff."

Investors are growing more cautious about debt-fueled AI spending in the face of rising borrowing costs, with neocloud firm CoreWeave at the center of a storm that has erased more than 34 per cent of its market value this month.

CoreWeave shares slumped 8.4 per cent on Thursday, while rival Nebius Group and data center operators IREN and Applied Digital also saw heavy losses.

US chip stocks, widely viewed as one of the biggest winners of the AI boom, also sold off heavily with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index set to erase more than $688 billion in market value on Thursday alone.

Five-year credit default swaps of hyperscaler Oracle were also close to a record high, while that of Amazon.com held near its highest level since March 2020, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

Oracle and Alphabet shares dropped more than 2 per cent, while Microsoft slipped 1.3 per cent and Amazon fell 3.7 per cent.