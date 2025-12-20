Meta's Dina Powell McCormick quits board, may stay on as adviser

Dec 19 : ‌Dina Powell McCormick has resigned from Meta Platforms board of directors effective immediately, just eight months after joining, the company said on Friday.

Powell McCormick, who served as deputy national security adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump during ‌his first term, may continue advising ‌the social media giant, according to a source familiar with the matter.

She is weighing a broad advisory role focused on investments and strategic counsel, the source said, adding that Meta does not plan ‍to fill her board seat.

Powell McCormick spent 16 years in senior leadership roles at Goldman Sachs, where she oversaw sustainability and inclusive growth initiatives and led ​the firm's impact investing ‌business.

She has also served as a senior White House adviser and as assistant secretary ​of state for Condoleezza Rice under President George W. Bush.

In ⁠April, Meta's board added ‌Stripe's CEO Patrick Collison along with McCormick, ​as it aimed to increase the size of its board to 15 members.

The company's board ‍also includes Marc Andreessen, co-founder of venture capital ⁠firm Andreessen Horowitz, and Tony Xu, CEO of DoorDash.