Business

Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of US users - Downdetector
Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of US users - Downdetector

Facebook logo is seen through broken glass in this illustration taken, January 25, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

09 Feb 2023 06:11AM (Updated: 09 Feb 2023 06:11AM)
Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users in the United States on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

More than 12,000 Facebook users reported errors and about 7,000 incidents were reported for Instagram, according to Downdetector.com.

Users also reported issues with Facebook's online messaging service Messenger.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Meta did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Source: Reuters

