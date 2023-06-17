Logo
Business

Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users: Downdetector
Business

Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users: Downdetector

Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users: Downdetector

FILE PHOTO: A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed Facebook logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

17 Jun 2023 03:16AM (Updated: 17 Jun 2023 04:06AM)
Meta Platforms-owned Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users on Friday (Jun 16), according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.

More than 12,000 users reported having trouble accessing Facebook, while over 6,600 users were having trouble with Instagram.

Meta's messaging service, WhatsApp, also had over 1,300 outage reports on Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Source: Reuters

