Meta's Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp down for thousands of US users: Downdetector
FILE PHOTO: Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram logos are displayed in this illustration taken October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

11 Jul 2023 06:36AM (Updated: 11 Jul 2023 06:59AM)
Thousands of US users across Meta Platforms' social media offerings Instagram and Facebook, and messaging app WhatsApp reported outages on Monday (Jul 10), according to Downdetector.com.

As many as 13,000 users reported issues with accessing Instagram, while around 5,400 and 1,870 users faced outages on Facebook and WhatsApp, respectively.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage could have affected a larger number of users.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters query on the outages.

Source: Reuters/fh

