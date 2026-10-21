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Meta's global affairs officer Joel Kaplan to leave company after 15 years
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Meta's global affairs officer Joel Kaplan to leave company after 15 years

Meta's global affairs officer Joel Kaplan to leave company after 15 years

FILE PHOTO: Joel Kaplan, Chief Global Affairs Officer at Meta, arrives to attend a Federal Trade Commission trial that could force the company to unwind its acquisitions of messaging platform WhatsApp and image-sharing app Instagram, at U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 14, 2025. REUTERS/Kent Nishimura/File Photo

21 Oct 2026 01:31AM (Updated: 21 Oct 2026 01:44AM)
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Oct 20 : Meta Platforms' chief global affairs officer Joel Kaplan will leave the company next year after 15 years there, a spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday.

President and Vice Chairman Dina Powell McCormick will add external affairs to her portfolio, the spokesperson said.

• The move comes ahead of the November 3 midterm elections

• McCormick was part of the Donald Trump administration during his first stint as US president

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• Kaplan was elevated to Meta's top policy role in January last year, as the social media giant rolled back US fact-checking, ended diversity initiatives and sought closer ties with Trump

• A longtime Republican strategist, Kaplan served as deputy chief of staff for policy in the administration of George W. Bush

• Meta is among the tech companies facing questions over AI's impacts, as concerns mount over safety and the industry’s growing footprint among local communities

• Trump recently said tech executives, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, had agreed to establish voluntary AI standards

Source: Reuters
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