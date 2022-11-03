Logo
Meta's India head Ajit Mohan quits to join Snap
Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director, Facebook India, leaves after an interview with Reuters in Mumbai, India, June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

03 Nov 2022 09:58PM (Updated: 03 Nov 2022 11:23PM)
(Refiles to remove extraneous word in paragraph 1)

By Aditya Kalra and Yuvraj Malik

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI : Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc's India head Ajit Mohan has quit after four years in the role, it said on Thursday, a high-profile exit for the group in its biggest market.

Manish Chopra, director and head of partnerships at Meta India, will take over as interim head, a company spokesperson told Reuters.

Mohan will join rival Snap Inc as a senior executive overseeing the Asia Pacific region, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters. Neither Mohan nor Snap immediately responded to requests for comment.

His exit comes as Facebook faces a host of regulatory challenges in the country where Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration has been tightening laws governing Big Tech companies.

The company has for years faced criticism for doing little to curb the spread of fake news and hate speech in India. The platform had nearly 450 million users in India as of November 2021, while Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp had 563 million users.

In a statement, Nicola Mendelsohn, vice president of the global business group at Meta, said the company remains "deeply committed to India".

Source: Reuters

