Meta's Instagram outage in US nearly resolved as reports drop, Downdetector shows
FILE PHOTO: A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed Instagram logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

21 Mar 2025 07:52AM (Updated: 21 Mar 2025 09:02AM)
Reports of an Instagram outage in the U.S. on Thursday evening dropped significantly, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, indicating that the issue has largely been resolved for many users.

As of 8:34 p.m. ET, there were only 429 incidents reported, down from 19,431 earlier, according to the website that tracks outages by aggregating status reports from multiple sources.

Instagram owner Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports, so the actual number of affected users may differ.

Source: Reuters
