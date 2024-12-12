Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users, Downdetector shows

:Meta's Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users across the United States on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 27,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and over 28,000 with Instagram, in an outage that started around 12:50 p.m. ET.

WhatsApp, Meta's messaging application, was also down for over 1,000 users, according to Downdetector.com.

Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.

Meta said it is aware of a technical issue impacting users' ability to access its apps.

"We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience," it said in a post on social media platform X.

Some Facebook and Instagram users posted on X that they were encountering an error that said "something went wrong" and that Meta was working to get it fixed.

Earlier this year, a technical issue led to an outage that impacted hundreds of thousands of Facebook and Instagram users globally for more than two.

The platforms faced another outage in October, when services were largely restored within an hour.