Meta's longtime infrastructure head Janardhan to depart in early 2027

Nov 11 : Meta Platforms said on Wednesday that its longtime head of infrastructure Santosh Janardhan will leave the company early next year.

Here are more details:

• Dave Brown, who joined Meta earlier this year as vice president of infrastructure after nearly two decades at Amazon Web Services, will succeed him, Meta said

• Janardhan, who is also co-head of engineering, did not detail reasons for his departure in a memo to staff, Bloomberg News reported earlier

• He will remain at Meta through the first quarter to support the transition, the report added