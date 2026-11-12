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Meta's longtime infrastructure head Janardhan to depart in early 2027
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Business

Meta's longtime infrastructure head Janardhan to depart in early 2027

Meta's longtime infrastructure head Janardhan to depart in early 2027

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Meta is seen at the entrance of the company's temporary stand ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 18, 2025. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

12 Nov 2026 01:31AM (Updated: 12 Nov 2026 02:33AM)
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Nov 11 : Meta Platforms said on Wednesday that its longtime head of infrastructure Santosh Janardhan will leave the company early next year.

Here are more details:

• Dave Brown, who joined Meta earlier this year as vice president of infrastructure after nearly two decades at Amazon Web Services, will succeed him, Meta said

• Janardhan, who is also co-head of engineering, did not detail reasons for his departure in a memo to staff, Bloomberg News reported earlier

• He will remain at Meta through the first quarter to support the transition, the report added

Source: Reuters
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