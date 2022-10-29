Logo
Business

Meta's oversight board open to discussing content moderation with Twitter
Business

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is seen in front of displayed Twitter logo in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

29 Oct 2022 04:37AM (Updated: 29 Oct 2022 04:37AM)
(Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc's independent oversight board said on Friday it would "welcome the opportunity" to discuss Twitter's plans on content moderation in more detail with the company.

"Independent oversight of content moderation has a vital role to play in building trust in platforms and ensuring users are treated fairly," the oversight board said in a tweet.

Elon Musk, who recently acquired Twitter, said on Friday the company will be forming a content moderation council with "widely diverse viewpoints".

Source: Reuters

