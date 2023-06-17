Logo
Business

Meta's social media apps back up after outage
FILE PHOTO: A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed Facebook logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

17 Jun 2023 03:16AM (Updated: 17 Jun 2023 07:12AM)
:Meta Platforms said on Friday services on its social media apps Facebook and Instagram were restored, more than two hours after an outage that affected thousands of users.

At one point, nearly 20,000 users in total said they were having trouble accessing Facebook and Instagram and Meta's messaging service WhatsApp, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.

Outage reports had come down to less than 500 as of 6:30 p.m. ET (2230 GMT), according to Downdetector.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

Issues with Meta's Ads Manager, the advertising tool that lets brands buy and create Facebook ads, were also resolved, the company said.

Source: Reuters

