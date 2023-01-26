Logo
Meta's social media apps down for thousands of users - Downdetector
Meta's social media apps down for thousands of users - Downdetector

FILE PHOTO: Facebook app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

26 Jan 2023 08:21AM (Updated: 26 Jan 2023 08:21AM)
Meta Platforms Inc's social media apps were down on Wednesday for thousands of users in the United States, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

More than 12,000 users across Instagram reported issues with accessing the app, and about 8,000 incidents were reported for Facebook app, according to Downdetector.com. Outage reports also spiked for WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, Downdetector.com data showed.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Meta did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Source: Reuters

