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Meta's social networks down for thousands of users in US, Downdetector says
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Meta's social networks down for thousands of users in US, Downdetector says

Meta's social networks down for thousands of users in US, Downdetector says

People are seen behind a logo of Meta Platforms, during a conference in Mumbai, India, September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

21 Sep 2026 09:46AM
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Sept 20 : Meta's social networking platforms Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users in the U.S. on Sunday, according to Downdetector.com.

There were more than 17,000 reports of issues with Facebook, as of 9:11 PM ET, and more than 5,000 outages on Instagram as well, according to Downdetector.com, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Since the numbers on Downdetector are based on user-submitted reports, the actual number of affected users may vary.

Source: Reuters
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