Business

Meta's top product design executive announces departure
Meta's top product design executive announces departure

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Meta Platforms is seen in Davos, Switzerland, May 22, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

14 Oct 2022 08:01AM (Updated: 14 Oct 2022 08:01AM)
(Reuters) - Meta Platforms' top product design executive, Vice President Margaret Stewart, said in a Facebook post on Thursday that she was leaving after more than 10 years at the company.

Among other duties, Stewart oversaw a Responsible Innovation team that focused on identifying potential harms in products before they were built but was dissolved earlier this year. In her post, she said she was "sad" about the reorganization.

She also said she had not yet decided on a plan for what she would do next.

Source: Reuters

