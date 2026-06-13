Meta's Zuckerberg admits 'mistakes' made on AI transformation

June 12 : Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that the social media giant has made mistakes on its AI transformation, in an internal memo seen by Reuters.

In the memo, Zuckerberg describes the rapid advances in AI and the challenges bought on by the boom in the technology, as well as how it has affected the company.

"Given the complexity of these changes, we've made mistakes and will almost certainly make more," Zuckerberg said, adding that he is also "focused on providing as much stability as possible" going forward.

He said Meta will try to find new roles for employees reassigned to train AI models and does not expect further company-wide layoffs this year.

Meta declined to comment on the memo when contacted by Reuters.