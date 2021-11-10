Peter Jackson sells special effects firm in US$1.6 billion 'metaverse' deal

WELLINGTON: New Zealand film director Peter Jackson on Wednesday (Nov 10) announced the sale of his Oscar-winning Weta Digital special effects business to an American software firm intent on using it to develop the virtual-reality "metaverse".

San Francisco-based Unity Software said that the US$1.6 billion acquisition would "shape the future of the metaverse", an immersive 3D version of the Internet tipped to transform workplaces and online interactions.

The firm said that Weta's technology - used in blockbusters such as the Lord of the Rings trilogy and Avatar - would allow its subscribers to create their own ultra-realistic corner of a virtual world.

"We are thrilled to democratise these industry-leading tools and bring the genius of Sir Peter Jackson and Weta's amazing engineering talent to life for artists everywhere," Unity president John Riccitiello said in a statement.

Under the deal, Unity takes over Wellington-based Weta Digital's technology and engineering assets while Jackson retains majority ownership of a standalone film effects company called WetaFX.

Jackson said that the opportunity to use Weta's groundbreaking programmes was a "game-changer" for those working in creative industries.

"Together, Unity and Weta Digital can create a pathway for any artist, from any industry, to be able to leverage these incredibly creative and powerful tools," he said.