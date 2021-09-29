What the metaverse is, who’s in it and why it matters

The metaverse is a virtual world that blends aspects of digital technologies including video-conferencing, games like Minecraft or Roblox, cryptocurrencies, email, virtual reality, social media and live-streaming.

Quite how these pieces will fit together is a work in progress, but investors and executives including Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg are already interested in the commercial potential.

WHAT IS THE METAVERSE?

It’s hard to describe because it doesn’t truly exist yet. It may be easier to grasp the concept by first saying what it isn’t: It’s not a single product, it’s not a game, and it’s not being created by one company. Rather, it’s akin to a 3D world wide web, where businesses, information and communication tools are immersive and interoperable.

In a way it’s a digital facsimile of how we live in the physical world. Just as you might create a document in Microsoft Word and send it via Gmail to a colleague to read on an iPad, items in the metaverse should be able to move across an ecosystem of competing products, holding their value and function.

A piece of virtual art bought as a “non-fungible token” from Company A, say, should be displayable on the digital wall of a house in a game made by Company B.

WHAT WOULD YOU DO THERE?

Work and play. For example, “Jane” creates a 3D avatar within Facebook or Microsoft Teams and uses it in virtual meetings. After work, she attends a virtual music show with friends and their avatars appear among the hundreds of little heads in the audience.

The music finishes and the band says: “Don’t forget to buy a T-shirt!” Jane browses the designs at a virtual stall just as she would on Amazon, Asos or Taobao today, pays for one with cryptocurrency and wears it at the next day’s virtual meeting. A colleague asks to borrow it for his daughter to use that evening inside a Roblox game, and she lends it to him easily.

This simple scenario involves corporate communication tools, live-event streaming, e-commerce and sharing something of value. But it only works if each provider builds its system in a way that makes assets such as avatars and shirts compatible and transferable.