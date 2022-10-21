Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Mexican cable provider Megacable to invest $2 billion over 5 years
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Mexican cable provider Megacable to invest $2 billion over 5 years

21 Oct 2022 08:12AM (Updated: 21 Oct 2022 08:12AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY : Mexican pay TV, internet and telephone provider Megacable will invest $2 billion over the next five years to expand its network and grow to new cities, the company said in a release on Thursday.

With the investment, Megacable expects to double its income and core earnings, or EBITDA, between 2025 and 2026, it said.

Megacable has expanded to 11 cities so far this year and aims to hit 15 more by the end of the year, the company said, and hopes to double the number of residences it serves in the next five years.

Megacable said the investment will help it to "continue positioning itself" as one of the largest companies in Mexico and Latin America, though it lags behind competitors America Movil and broadcaster Televisa.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.