MEXICO CITY, Nov 20 : Mexican cellphone users reported widespread service outages on Friday affecting Telcel, AT&T Mexico and Movistar, marking the latest disruption to mobile networks in the country.

Users began reporting problems around 11 a.m. local time, including an inability to make calls, loss of cellular signal and problems accessing mobile data, according to outage-tracking platform Downdetector.

• Telcel is controlled by America Movil, while Movistar remains operated by Spain's Telefonica while its sale to US consortium Melisa Acquisition is underway

• Spokespeople for America Movil, AT&T Mexico and Movistar did not immediately respond to requests for comment

• Mexico's Commission for Telecommunications Regulation (CRT) also did not immediately respond to a Reuters request

• The disruption comes just over a month after users reported outages in mid-October including loss of cellular signal and problems with calls and mobile data