Mexican tycoon Salinas denounces 'censorship' for suspension of Twitter account

MEXICO CITY : Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas, whose businesses span retail, banking and the media, has denounced "censorship" by Twitter Inc, after it suspended his account for violating the platform's abusive behavior policy.

"Freedom of expression should have no limits," Salinas said in a video message posted on Wednesday night to the Twitter account of ADN 40 television channel, which is part of his business empire.

In the video, he called Twitter's move "unfortunate censorship" and vowed to use other platforms to broadcast his messages.

Last week, Salinas, the owner of Grupo Elektra SAB which includes Banco Azteca SA, engaged in a dispute with Mexican journalist Denise Dresser, making comments on Twitter about her appearance that the company said had violated its rules.

