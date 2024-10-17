Mexican tycoon Slim's America Movil to keep pushing 5G expansion in 2025

MEXICO CITY :Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil will prioritize its plan to expand 5G wireless cellular technology next year across the markets where in operates, especially in Latin America, the company's top executive said on Wednesday.

Controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, the company announced in April that 5G expansion was one of the main goals for its $7 billion capital expenditure budget forecast for this year.

So-called 5G networks refer to the fifth generation of wireless cellular technology that allows higher data upload and download speeds, along with more stable connections.

Discussing 5G expansion on a third quarter earnings call, America Movil CEO Daniel Hajj emphasized that the ongoing adoption of the technology "will continue the same way for 2025."

He singled out 5G expansion across Mexico and elsewhere in Latin America.

CFO Daniel Garcia, meanwhile, noted that additional financing in some markets is being considered, pointing to Peru, Colombia and Brazil, which will involve refinancing current debt. Existing debt levels will be maintained, he added.

The executive comments follow the company's third-quarter performance in Mexico, its main market, which came in below expectations.

In a research note, JPMorgan analysts pointed to America Movil's strong performance in Brazil and Colombia.

Hajj said the company sees a "very positive trend" with more customers in Brazil who were formerly prepaid subscribers switching to contracts that require regular payments.

America Movil is also exploring a possible tie-up with tycoon Elon Musk's SpaceX to expand collaboration between the space technology company and the Mexican telecommunications firm. The potential deal would allow SpaceX to connect to America Movil's main mobile services network, its executives said.

America Movil shares were up more than 3 per cent after the earning's call, extending gains after it reported on Tuesday that it had more than tripled its quarterly profit.