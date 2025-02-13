Mexico could file suit against Google for 'Gulf of Mexico' name change

MEXICO CITY :Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Thursday urged Google to reconsider its decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico the "Gulf of America" for U.S. users, adding the country could file a civil suit against the firm if necessary.

Google changed the name for U.S. users of Google Maps to reflect the decision by the government of U.S. President Donald Trump to rename the Gulf of Mexico.

Sheinbaum has repeatedly decried the move, arguing the "Gulf of Mexico" name has long been recognized internationally. On Thursday, the leader said Google had not resolved Mexico's earlier complaints.

She urged Google to review the decree from the White House, arguing "the only place it was effective was where (the U.S.) has sovereignty, or up to 22 nautical miles from the coast."

For users of Google Maps in Mexico, the gulf's name remains the "Gulf of Mexico." Outside of the two countries, users see both names on Google Maps.

If Google holds its ground on the name, Mexico could take to the courts, Sheinbaum said.

"If necessary we will file a civil suit," she added. "Our legal area is already looking into what that would mean, but we hope that (Google) reconsiders."

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.