Business

Mexico launches antitrust probe in digital goods and services sector
Mexico launches antitrust probe in digital goods and services sector

03 Jul 2023 10:23PM (Updated: 04 Jul 2023 01:07AM)
MEXICO CITY : Mexico's antitrust watchdog has started an investigation into possible monopolistic practices in the market for the sale and development of digital goods and services, as well as related services, the government said in its official gazette on Monday.

The Federal Economic Competition Commision (COFECE) said it had begun the probe to see if the practices in question breached federal competition law.

It did not identify any company in relation to the file, cited as DE-023-2022, as is customary during investigations.

COFECE said the process should not be understood as an assumption of responsibility on the part of any market player.

The investigation would last at least 30 working days from the date of the announcement, and would not exceed 120 days, it said. The case has been assigned to the directorate general of market investigations.

(Writing by Natalia Siniawski; Editing by Dave Graham and David Holmes)

Source: Reuters

