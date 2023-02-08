Logo
Business

Mexico president says two locations primed for new Tesla plant
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Tesla is seen at a Tesla Supercharger station in Dietikon, Switzerland October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

08 Feb 2023 10:17PM (Updated: 08 Feb 2023 10:17PM)
MEXICO CITY : Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Wednesday that electric carmaker Tesla's new plant could be installed in either the states of Nuevo Leon or Hidalgo.

Lopez Obrador referred to both states as a possibility when asked about the firm's plans, which Tesla has not yet commented on, during a regular news conference.

Mexican presidential spokesman Jesus Ramirez said last month Tesla is considering setting up an assembly plant near the new Mexico City airport, which would serve as an export hub for the firm.

Tesla's Chief Executive Elon Musk had previously been eyeing a potential investment in the northern state of Nuevo Leon bordering Texas, according to media reports and officials who spoke to Reuters last year.

Source: Reuters

