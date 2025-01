MEXICO CITY : Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Wednesday that her government will send a letter to Google after the internet giant said it would change the name of the Gulf of Mexico for users of Google Maps in the United States.

The U.S. government said on Friday it had officially changed the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. On Monday, Google said on X when official names vary between countries, users see the local official name.