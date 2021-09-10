Mexico, US discuss semiconductor production in economic talks - Mexico econ minister

MEXICO CITY : Mexican and U.S. officials discussed in high-level economic talks on Thursday the production of semiconductors in the region, Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier said.

The two governments did not discuss the reactivation of the U.S. "remain in Mexico" policy, formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, according to Mexico Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, speaking at a press conference in Washington alongside Clouthier.

There will be meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, though no date had been defined, Ebrard said.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Cassandra Garrison)