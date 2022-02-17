Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Mexico's Alfa has not received 'appropriate offer' for telecommunications subsidiary -executive
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Mexico's Alfa has not received 'appropriate offer' for telecom subsidiary: Executive

17 Feb 2022 03:43AM (Updated: 17 Feb 2022 04:36AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's Alfa has still not received an "appropriate offer" for telecommunications subsidiary Axtel despite multiple interested parties, Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Escalante said in a call with investors on Wednesday.

Escalante said Alfa, which is looking to downsize its portfolio, values Axtel's infrastructure business in the "low double digits," and the services portion in the "mid-single-digit range".

The executive told investors Alfa had no deadline for the potential sale and was analysing several alternatives.

"It looks good for Axtel in terms of demand going forward," Escalante said, highlighting increased infrastructure needs due to the launch of 5G in the country.

Shares in Alfa were up around 4 per cent Wednesday afternoon.

Alfa reported a net loss of 3.5 billion Mexican pesos (US$171 million) Tuesday for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us